Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, praised his team for their victory over Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday, ending a five-game winless streak with a commanding 3-0 win at the Golden City Park.

Hamza Issah, Linda Mtange, and Kasim Cisse secured the win for the Rainbow Club.

In a post-match interview, the Ivorian coach expressed satisfaction with the result, emphasizing the importance of securing all three points.

“I expected to win, but three goals – that’s football. You can win 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, and that’s it. We needed the three points,”Ouattara remarked.

Addressing the significant margin of victory, Ouattara attributed previous struggles to mental issues among his players.

He stressed that he’s actively working on improving the team’s mindset to secure more victories.

“Our issue is a mental problem. The boys are starting to understand because there are some people who want to pollute the minds of some players,” he lamented.

Following the win in Berekum, Hearts of Oak will now focus on preparing for a crucial match against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium in the upcoming Matchday 30 fixture.