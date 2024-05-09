The ongoing voters registration exercise at Juaboso in the Western North region has been marred by accusations by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This was after they accuse each other of busing foreigners to the registration center ahead of the December general elections.

A peeved constituency Secretary of the NDC, Alexander Adu Quist threatened to “behead” any foreigner who attempts to register at the constituency.

In response, the NPP Constituency Chairman, Stephen Affum Kroko said it is rather the NDC which is busing foreigners to the registration center.

This nearly marred the process, so officials of the Electoral Commission were left with no other option than to sack the political party representatives from the registration center.

Watch video below: