Actress Fella Makafui has explained why she has involved the Police in her marital affairs.

In a press statement, the actress announced that she had taken notice of her estranged husband’s comments on social media about their four-year marriage, despite their mutual divorce agreement.

As such, she is not ready to wash their dirty laundry in public; therefore, she has chosen to settle the matter before law enforcement agencies.

“For my deep respect for our two families, for the relative privacy which the institution of marriage requires and, most importantly, in the best interest of our beloved daughter, I have decided to resort to only lawful and appropriate forums to address my grievances.

“To that end, I have reluctantly initiated a legal process which I believe will ensure that my daughter and I are safe and also that l and my husband’s co-parenting duties are properly and sufficiently streamlined and regulated in accordance with law,” the May 18 release read.

In addition, the actress expressed appreciation for the support extended by her friends, family, and business associates. However, she pleaded for time to resolve the issues.

“I am sincerely grateful to you for the extreme support which you have given to me, my family, and my businesses and brand over the years. I, however, plead with you to understand the privacy which the difficult time that I am in now requires,” the release added.

Below is the full statement