Mohammed Kudus scored a sensational bicycle kick goal in West Ham United’s final game against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Hammers were hosted at the Etihad Stadium in the crucial final game in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s side took an early control with two early goals from Phil Foden, appearing to cruise towards the title.

However, Kudus shifted the momentum at the Etihad Stadium with a stunning goal in the 42nd minute.

The goal originated from an inswinging corner by James Ward-Prowse. After Gvardiol failed to clear, a West Ham player headed the ball, which then fell to Kudus.

The former Ajax star flicked the ball up to himself and executed a perfect overhead kick past goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to end the first half 2-1.

It's already pretty good, but Mohammed Kudus' goal collection just got a whole lot better 🇬🇭💥 Arsenal fans will be hoping it can spark a comeback for the Hammers 🛠

However, after recess, Rodri restored the home side’s two-goal cushion with a shot from the edge of the area after 59 minutes to end the game 3- to annex the Premier League title for a fourth consecutive time.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kudus has scored 14 goals in competitions for West Ham United in his first season in the Premier League.

Kudus will now focus on Black Stars’ upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June 6 and 10 respectively in Bamako and at the Baba Yara Stadium.