Midfielder Phil Foden said “we’ve put ourselves in the history books” after Manchester City won a record fourth successive Premier League title.

Foden scored twice as Pep Guardiola’s side beat West Ham 3-1 on the final day to extend their unbeaten home run to 44 games in all competitions.

It means they end the campaign two points above Arsenal, with the Gunners beating Everton 2-1 on the final day.

City’s latest triumph is another one for the history books as they become the first English top-flight side to win four successive league titles.

“It’s so hard to put into words what we’ve done today,” Foden said after the game.

“We’ve put ourselves in the history books. No team has ever done it. You see what it means to the fans and what it means to us. Working all year for this moment, it’s such a special feeling to share it with the fans.

“Now we can say we are the first team to do it. I’m lost for words.”

Foden got City up and running to the victory they needed to secure the title, beating goalkeeper Alphonse Areola after two minutes.

He added another before the break, and Rodri then scored City’s third to wrap up Foden’s sixth Premier League title with his boyhood club.

“I’ll never get bored of it,” he said. “I want this feeling every time. When you win something there is no better feeling and I just want to keep winning as much as I can.”

City were pushed all the way by Mikel Arteta’s side as the Premier League title race went down to the final day for the 10th time.

Of Guardiola’s six league triumphs with City, this was the third time they won it on the final day after pipping Liverpool to the title in 2018-19 and 2021-22.