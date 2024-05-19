A vehicle from the convoy of President Akufo-Addo has been involved in an accident.

The accident is said to have occurred at Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region.

Reports say the vehicle was crossed by a KIA Rhino truck, resulting in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota Land Cruiser died on the spot, while three other occupants of the vehicle sustained varying degrees of injury.

President Akufo-Addo who attended the funeral of former Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, in Kumasi over the weekend was not in the convoy during the accident.

Videos on social media show the badly mangled Toyota on the side of the road, with some security personnel also spotted around.

