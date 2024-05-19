The Jubilee House has commiserated with the family of the driver who lost his life in an accident involving President Akufo-Addo’s convoy.

The incident happened at Bunso on Sunday, May 19, while the convoy was on its way back from Kumasi, after accompanying the President to a series of events this weekend.

The driver of a Toyota Land Cruiser, Kwesi Arthur, unfortunately lost his life in the process.

“Additionally, several close protection and police officers from the President’s security detail sustained varying degrees of injuries and received initial treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital. The injured persons are currently being evacuated to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment and observation,” the May 19 statement revealed.

Below is the full statement