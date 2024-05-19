50 Cent didn’t take long to share his reaction to Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ apology over a 2016 video that appears to show the Bad Boy CEO assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel.

“This is not going to work, who is advising him right now? SMH bad move,” the G-Unit boss — who has been relentless in his yearslong feud of mocking Diddy — posted to Instagram on Sunday (May 19).

On Sunday morning, Combs took to social media to share a video of himself taking responsibility for his actions in the disturbing clip.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Combs says in his apology video on Instagram. “I was f—ed up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

In the video, obtained by CNN and dated March 5, 2016, Combs appears to shove Ventura to the ground near an elevator bank, kick her several times while she lies on the ground and drag her down a hallway.

Combs continued his apology on Sunday, saying, “I went out and sought professional help. Had to go into therapy, into rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.

See 50 Cent’s reaction to Diddy’s apology video on Instagram below:

