Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has made serious allegations against his wife, actress Fella Makafui, accusing her of physical assault and destruction of property.

The artiste, who shares a child with Makafui, expressed his reluctance to go public due to their family ties but stated that the situation has escalated beyond his control.

Medikal detailed a series of troubling incidents, highlighting a recent episode where Fella Makafui suspected him of being with another woman.

“She jumped the wall and stormed inside the room when I was, in fact, with some male friends playing video games,” Medikal recounted.

He described how Fella Makafui threw tea on him, slammed a coffee cup over his head, and subsequently destroyed their PlayStation and television.

In another instance, Medikal claimed Fella Makafui went into his recording studio and destroyed the laptops he uses for his music.

She then allegedly entered his closet, destroying everything inside, and hit him multiple times with hangers, all in the presence of his friends.

Medikal emphasized that despite the abuse, he has never retaliated physically.

“I restrained myself and I never hit her,” he said.

He said Fella Makafui often travels without informing him and has threatened to throw her wedding ring into a river in Dubai.

The rapper cited verbal abuse as another issue in his marriage.

“Her excuse is that she hears rumours of me doing shady things; rumours she is not willing to open up, so we discuss as married couples,” Medikal added.