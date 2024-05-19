Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel, the 57th administration of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) continues to break new ground and empower Ghanaian students worldwide.

Following the successful launch of NUGS-USA in February, the administration proudly announces the inauguration of NUGS-UK, marked by the historic appointment of its first female President, Stephanie Ofori Prempeh.

The online inauguration event, hosted by NUGS President Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel and his Secretary for International Relations, Mr. Joshua Nakpri, witnessed the induction of the first-ever executive team for NUGS-UK.

At the forefront of this pioneering team is Stephanie Ofori Prempeh, a trailblazing leader and graduate student in the UK, who previously served as the SRC General Secretary of KNUST.

Joining her in this groundbreaking leadership team are Miracle Daniel Gavor as General Secretary, Alexander Owusu Ansah as Secretary for Press, Her Lordship Anarfi as Secretary for Women’s Development, Prince Sarfo Boakye as Secretary for Programs & Projects, Solomon Kofi Antwi as Secretary for Finance, and Kwesi Christus as Secretary for International Relations.

Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel remarked, “The launch of NUGS-UK is not just a milestone; it’s a movement towards greater unity and empowerment for Ghanaian students. Our administration is committed to fostering environments where our students can excel both academically and personally.”

The appointment of Stephanie Ofori Prempeh as the first female President of NUGS-UK is a testament to the administration’s dedication to promoting gender equality and supporting women’s development. Her leadership represents a significant stride towards inclusivity and progressive student leadership within NUGS.

Stephanie Ofori Prempeh’s leadership reflects the broader objectives of NUGS under Kyeremeh Oppong Daniel’s administration to foster inclusive and progressive student leadership. Her appointment is expected to inspire more female participation in leadership roles within the organization.

Looking ahead, the 57th NUGS administration is committed to further expanding its international presence. Plans are already underway for the establishment of NUGS-France and NUGS-Canada, with announcements expected in the near future. These efforts aim to ensure that Ghanaian students everywhere have access to robust support networks and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

About NUGS:

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) is dedicated to representing and advocating for the interests of Ghanaian students both locally and internationally. Through a range of initiatives and programs, NUGS aims to enhance the academic, professional, and personal development of its members.