Rapper, Medikal has given additional insight into his relationship struggles with wife, Fella Makafui.

According to him, they have not been intimate for almost a year.

In a social media post on X, Medikal expressed his frustration highlighting his efforts to maintain transparency amidst public scrutiny.

“It’s been almost a year, we never ‘nack’ (had sex), we live in separate rooms,” Medikal wrote, shedding light on the lack of intimacy in their relationship.

He also disclosed that, they have employed a nanny to care for their daughter emphasizing the challenges they face in co-parenting.

Medikal’s decision to share these personal details comes after Fella Makafui involved the Police in their domestic issues.

Rather than resolving their issues privately, Medikal said he feels compelled to address them publicly to ensure transparency and prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, the rapper’s openness about the state of their relationship has sparked discussions among fans and followers.

Many are starting to believe the rumours that they have started to officially divorce.

