President Akufo-Addo has appointed former Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Joseph Kpemka as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST).

Accra-based Asaase Radio reports that, the appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

The letter asked the Energy Minster, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to take the necessary steps to regularise his appointment.

“The President of the Republic has nominated Joseph Dindiok Kpemka for appointment as deputy minister of Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company.

“Kindly take the necessary steps to regularise the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019(Act 929) and the constitution of the company,” the letter said.

Mr Kpemka is a former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region.

He is also the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Tempane in the upcoming December 7 election.

Kpemka was an English tutor at the Ghana Education Service(GES) from 2002 to 2005, a District Chief Executive from 2008 to 2009.

As a lawyer, he also became a lecturer at the Bolgatanga Technical University from 2009 to 2016.

