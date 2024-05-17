Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, daughter of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, recently shared insights into her life and royal experiences during an interview on Joy FM’s Personality Profile.

Here is a look at nine aspects that define her:

1. Champion of Education: Dr. Prempeh admires her father’s dedication to education, highlighting his strong support for young learners and setting a positive example for others.

2. Proud Daughter: She expressed immense joy and pride in celebrating her father’s 25th anniversary as King, witnessing the widespread appreciation for his reign.

3, Balancing Tradition and Choice: Dr. Prempeh discussed navigating the complexities of marriage within the royal family. While acknowledging the potential benefits of marrying someone familiar with Ashanti traditions, she admitted to initially resisting such expectations. However, she now recognizes the value of cultural understanding within a marriage.

4. Value of Cultural Understanding: Through experience, Dr. Prempeh recognizes the advantages of a spouse who understands the Ashanti culture and the demands of royal life. This understanding fosters better appreciation and respect within the relationship.

5. Importance of Roots: Reflecting on her own upbringing, Dr. Prempeh emphasizes the significance of cultural awareness. She suggests her children follow a similar path, believing it would ease potential challenges.

6. Globally Educated: Dr. Prempeh’s educational background is impressive. She attended St. Rose’s Senior High School in Ghana and Headington Girls School in Oxford, UK. She then pursued studies at institutions such as the University College of London, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Medical Science, and Queen Mary University of London, obtaining qualifications in biomedical science, medicine, and global public health.

7. Business Acumen: Beyond her royal lineage, Dr. Prempeh is a successful entrepreneur. She is the owner and CEO of Ohemaa Detergents, a company established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, it offers a range of FDA-approved sanitizers, soaps, and detergents.

8. Medical Expertise: Dr. Prempeh has a strong background in medicine. She previously worked as a resident medical officer at Claron Health International and has experience at 37 Military Hospital and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

9. Advocate for Women’s Health: Dr. Prempeh is passionate about women’s health. She founded Cerviva Ghana, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and educating women on cervical cancer prevention.

