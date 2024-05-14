The Akwasidae festival is a spectacular festival that focuses on ancestral veneration, recollection, and recognition of previous monarchs and heroic deeds.

It captures the absolute magnificence of the Ashanti people’s golden history.

It was also the climax of the 25th anniversary of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The event which took place at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday, May 12, 2024, attracted dignitaries across the country including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, John Asiedu Nketia among other celebrities graced the occasion.

The colourful durbar at the Manhyia Palace attracted people from diverse backgrounds to experience the beauty of culture and tradition.

Myjoyonline’s photojournalist, Sammy Moore was present and captured these intriguing photos.