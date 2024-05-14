A five-day training and capacity building exercise for Public Relations Practitioners in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies is ongoing in Elmina, Central Region, from Monday 13th to Friday 17th May, 2024 with the aim to combat and stem the rising spate of information disorders in the country.

The exercise which is a collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Information (MoI), Information Services Department (ISD) and private entity NU Image seeks to equip the Public Relations practitioners with knowledge and skills to detect and cripple information disorders such as disinformation, mal-information and misinformation.

It also seeks to equip all PRO’s at the MDAs and RCCs with modern tools such as; (Artificial Intelligence and Digital Communication) in combating misinformation and disinformation to enable the officers examine the evolving landscape of digital communication platforms and their impact on information dynamics.

Hon. Justina Marigold, the Central Regional Minister, in a speech read on her behalf by the Planning Director from the Regional Coordinating Council, Mr. Timothy Oman appealed to the participants to implement whatever they will be taught in the five-day program at their respective places of work.

Addressing the participants at the opening, Dr Nafisah Mahama, the Acting-Director of the Information Services Department (ISD) explained the scope, importance and timeliness of the training the participants, disclosing that it had become necessary for them to be exposed to such knowledge and technological sophistication in order for them to be able to fight against information disorders.

She said as the country heads into a crucial election, some unscrupulous will up the ante with respect to the production of misinformation and falsehoods and that a huge responsibility lies on the public relations practitioners to be innovative and timely in their opposition to such developments.

“In this era of unprecedented connectivity and information overload, we find ourselves grappling with pervasiveness of information disorders such misinformation, disinformation and mal-information. These things threaten to undermine trust, sow division and erode the very fabric of our society. However, we stand united in our determination to confront it head-on. We are going to embark on transformative learning experience, guided by experts and practitioners in the field,”.

The Head of Public Relations Coordinating Council (PRCD) at the Information Services Department, Madam Ethel Cudjoe focused her speech on the development of Artificial Intelligence and their double-edged sword effects.

She disclosed that while AI tools could be used to positively impact and facilitate the work of the public relations practitioners, they, unfortunately also have the capacity to be active agents of misinformation and disinformation.

She, therefore, encouraged the participants to deepen their understanding and recognition of modern information technological tools, use them to enhance their work and not fall victims of their negative aspects.

The officers are expected to be empowered to use the appropriate digital communication tools to enhance government communication machinery.

Participants are also expected to identify the vehicles for information disorders to ensure that these mis/dis or mal-information is dead on arrival.