A rainstorm on Wednesday ripped off classrooms at Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School near Agogo in the Asante Akyem North.

Speaking to Adom News, the Assemblyman of Magyeda electoral area, Sikanya Justice, said roofing sheets scattered all over the school’s compound, while some were also seen hanging.

Also, Headmaster of Adinkrakrom M/A Basic School, Nyezie Dery Michael, said the rainstorm ripped off the roofs of classrooms after they closed from school.

He appealed to the authority for help.

ALSO READ:

Yaa Pono fires shots at Sarkodie in new song – “Your favourite rapper is not from Tema” [Listen]

Rawlings fooled us into December 31 coup, I regret it – Akata Pore

Cedi depreciation shot up cement prices – COCMAG