Rapper, Yaa Pono has thrown shade at Sarkodie in his latest track, accusing him of boasting about Tema while he actually lived at Achimota in Accra.

“We started rapping from 1997 in Tema. Your favourite rapper Sarkodie is from Achimota, and he came to Tema to learn the genre” he stated.

In his new song titled “Statement,” Yaa Pono said he is one of the trailblazers, who has entertained Ghanaians through rap for over two decades.

Yaa Pono raps, addressing the perception that Sarkodie is a Tema native. “If you talk rap, it’s me. You cannot take me out, and I control the game.”

Yaa Pono’s rap is in response to lyrics in Sarkodie’s song “Brag,” where he appeared to diss other Ghanaian rappers.

“The time I no come then you people all be jons,” Sarkodie rapped, a line that didn’t sit well with Yaa Pono.

In his song, Yaa Pono insists that Sarkodie should pay respect to rap legends who paved the way for him to thrive in the industry.

“Give all the respect to who you believe… If Reggie and Obrafour didn’t come, we won’t be surviving [in this business],” he states.

Yaa Pono’s “Statement” is already trending on Twitter, as fans eagerly discuss the rapper’s bold declarations and his response to Sarkodie’s lyrics.

