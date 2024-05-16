Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie says his new Opulous app deal where fans can own shares in his music will make them rich forever.

According to him, there will be no time limit for money to be earned by music lovers who will subscribe to his “stock-streaming” platform.

Sarkodie has become the first Ghanaian musician to be innovative in his showbiz endeavour, thereby making such a bold move to connect more with his core fans.

Taking to X, a few moments after announcing the deal on Wednesday, May 15, Sarkodie confirmed he had been “praying for times like this”.

He is expected to throw more light on the app and how the money will be generated in the coming days.

He wrote: “Fulfilling knowing my fans will be earning money forever ( no time limit ) from my music ! Prayed for times like this !!! Your support got me still here … big shouts@opulousapp🔥 #TheChampionshipMixtape”

