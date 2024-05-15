Rapper, Sarkodie took to Twitter today to announce an exciting collaboration with Opulous App, offering his loyal fan base, affectionately known as “SarkNation,” the chance to own shares in his music.

In his latest tweet, Sarkodie expressed his gratitude to his fans, whom he considers the best in the world, for their unwavering support over the years.

He also thanked Opulous App for providing him with the platform to connect with his fans in this unique way.

I’ve been wanting to do this for the longest because im blessed to have the best fan base in the world “SarkNation” . Thanks to @opulousapp for giving me the platform to give my fans the opportunity to own shares in my music. Myself and @opulousapp coming together to give away a… pic.twitter.com/mhgBTN7Ilw — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) May 15, 2024

Sarkodie revealed that, he and Opulous App have teamed up to give away a significant percentage of his upcoming mixtape, titled #TheChampionshipMixtape, to lucky fans.

This partnership allows Sarkodie to share ownership of his music directly with his devoted supporters.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for the longest because I’m blessed to have the best fan base in the world, ‘SarkNation’,” Sarkodie tweeted. “Thanks to @opulousapp for giving me the platform to give my fans the opportunity to own shares in my music.”

He continued, “Myself and @opulousapp coming together to give away a good percentage of my new mixtape #TheChampionshipMixtape to ‘lucky’ fans! You guys deserve this and more for the support you’ve shown me over the years.”

Sarkodie promised to reveal more details on how fans can participate in this unique opportunity in his next post.

Check out reactions of some of Sarkodie’s fans over Opulous deal on X:

MORE: