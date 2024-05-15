A heated misunderstanding between the security of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) ended up in a clash.

In a video posted by MyNewsGh, sourced from Meridian Port Services, about 12 GPHA security personnel forcibly entered the GIS office at MPS to detain two officers.

This follows a dispute that arose during routine vessel inspections.

The incident began when the GPHA security team insisted on searching the GIS female officers after they completed their duties on the vessel.

Inspector Benjamin Nketia objected, permitting only the search of their bags and refusing a personal search of the officers.

According to him, male personnel should not search female officers under any circumstances.

But GPHA security opposed the decision, resulting in an exchange of insults and physical harassment.

Following the confrontation on the vessel, the GPHA security officers went to the GIS office to arrest the officers for their non-compliance.

This attempt was met with strong resistance from the GIS officers, resulting in a violent altercation and the destruction of AICO II Boadu’s uniform.

Authorities have stated that the incident is currently under investigation.

Watch video below:

