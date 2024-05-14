A 29-year-old taxi driver, Franklin Mensah is in Police custody for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s three-and-a-half-year-old daughter at Ashaiman.

According to reports, the man hit the children for destroying his phone.

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred on Friday, May 3, 2024, at Ashaiman Switzerland.

Adom News’ Isabella Gidiglo reported that, the girlfriend, Joy James, a waitress, left her daughter in Franklin’s care on that fateful day.

However, her daughter amidst crying insisted on following her, but she declined.

Franklin in his quest to calm down the little girl gave her his ‘yam’ phone to play with but she threw it on the ground, destroying it.

Angered by the situation, he reportedly grabbed the toddler and hit her but she went unconscious in the process.

She was rushed to the Tema General Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Joy reported the incident to the Police after receiving information from neighbours, leading to the lover’s arrest.

Franklin was on Monday arraigned before the Ashaiman District Court on murder charges.

He was remanded by the court presided over by His Worship Derrick Parden Eshun to reappear in two weeks.

The case is however still under investigation.

