A 26-year-old nurse has been stabbed multiple times by her ex-boyfriend after a fight in the Pramso suburb of Sweduru in the Bosomtwe District.

Kwasi Asuman inflicted machete wounds on Comfort Oppong’s abdomen and arms, which resulted in significant blood loss.

She was then and was rushed to the hospital by neighbours.

The assailant, who is also fighting for his life after attempting suicide, is on admission at the emergency unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The victim’s father, Vincent Kofi Frimpong, told Joy News, had told Mr Asuman to leave his daughter’s place, but he insisted on staying.

“My daughter said he followed her everywhere she went. While on the phone with her, I could hear her screaming.

“I came to meet her at the emergency to see that she had been stabbed in the abdomen with a deep cut on her thighs.”

Comfort Oppong has since been discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

