The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 Africa Games has officially announced that a test run of the hosting facilities in Accra is scheduled for February 8, 2024.

Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Sports, provided an update after a meeting with the Technical Committee for the Africa Games and the LOC.

He stated that, the work on the hosting facilities is now completed. Contractors are in the process of receiving their handing-over certificates.

In extending an invitation to the media, Ussif mentioned, “The work on the facilities is finished, and the contracts are receiving their handing-over certificates. For the work on the facilities, we are done. On the 8th of February, Team Ghana will use the hosting facilities for a test run. So, I am standing on this platform to invite the media to come and publicise it for us.”

However, the tartan tracks in the main stadium are yet to be fixed, although work has commenced on the warm-up track.