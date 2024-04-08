The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 African Games has assured volunteers of the just-ended tournament will be paid their allowances.

This follows protest by the volunteers following the tournament held between March 8 to 23, 2024.

Over 1,000 people availed themselves to serve as volunteers for the organisation of the continental event.

Following the conclusion of the Games, volunteers were asked to vacate their accommodations without receiving any financial compensation, sparking frustration among them.

However, the LOC in a statement has announced each volunteer will receive GH¢1,000.00 in addition to a GH¢200.00 travel and transport package.

The statement added that, volunteers have until Monday, April 8, to validate their statuses before payment is made.

