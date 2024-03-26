There was drama at the hostel of the volunteers for the 13th African Games over unpaid allowances following the end of the tournament last Saturday.

The volunteers include foreign nationals and Ghanaians of about 3,000 who lodged at various hostels at the University of Ghana campus.

In a video intercepted by Adomonline.com, the angry volunteers chanted war songs to express their displeasure with officials.

They allege that their allowances of GH₵2,000 each and their promised transport fare of GH₵500 have been withheld.

They claimed they had to move to their various homes after forcibly being evacuated from the hostels without payment.

The volunteers during the 15-day tournament which took place between March 8 and 23, 2024, served in various units such as Protocol and Ceremonies, Transport, Accreditation, Accommodation, Janitorial, Crowd control, Medical, Logistics and Supply, Games Venue, Catering, and Language Liaison, among others.

Notably, Protocol and Ceremonies volunteers, including Flag Bearers, Placard Bearers, and Marshals, played significant roles during the opening ceremony.

The terms of their contract fell under the purview of the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

ALSO READ: