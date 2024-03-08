The opening ceremony of the 2023 African Games has been colourfully held in Accra.

The event was held at the newly renovated Legon Stadium. The 53 participating countries were all present for the opening ceremony.

Athletes from diverse backgrounds will converge to compete in a wide array of sports, including athletics, football, basketball, and swimming, among others.

With a total of 29 sports on display, categorized into Olympic qualifying sports (8), non-Olympic qualifying sports (15), and demonstration sports (6), the games promise a thrilling experience for sports enthusiasts.

The state-of-the-art Borteyman Sports Complex will serve as the venue for indoor sports, while football aficionados can anticipate thrilling matches at both the Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium.

Meanwhile, the games will be aired on Adom TV and other Multimedia Group platforms.

The event will run from March 8 to March 23.