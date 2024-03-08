The UK Sixteenth Council has joined scores of Ghanaians in mourning the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah.

In a release signed by its Executive Chiarman, Dr Brian Reuben, the Council said it received the news of Dr Kumah’s death as shocking.

The Council furthered that it was proud of his immense contribution to the country and his selfless service to constituents.

Dr. John Kumah died at the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region. Until his demise, he served as the MP for the Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region

The 45-year-old was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

Below is the statement

Condolences Message from Dr Brian Reuben to the People of Ghana

It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to the government and people of Ghana on the untimely passing of your esteemed Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah.

Today, I stand in solidarity with the good people of Ghana as we collectively mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant and a respected advocate for economic progress.

The late Deputy Finance Minister’s contributions to Ghana were not only significant within your borders but also resonated across the region and beyond. His commitment to fostering economic growth and cooperation was evident in his active participation in regional and international forums, showcasing Ghana’s dedication to global partnerships.

During this time of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the late Deputy Finance Minister. I recognize the sacrifices they made in supporting his endeavors and extend my heartfelt condolences to them. Their loss is felt not only by Ghana but by the entire West African community.

The late Deputy Finance Minister’s legacy as a leader, mentor, and champion of fiscal responsibility will be remembered with deep admiration. His absence leaves a void that will undoubtedly be felt in the corridors of governance and the hearts of those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Dr Brain Reuben



As we collectively mourn this loss, let us find solace in the memories of his dedication and the positive impact he made on the economic landscape of Ghana. May his legacy inspire future leaders and strengthen their commitment.

On behalf of Myself and the Sixteenth Council, please accept our heartfelt condolences. In this shared moment of sorrow, let us look to the enduring spirit of unity that binds our nations.

As we extend our hands in empathy, let the legacy of the late Deputy Finance Minister become a catalyst for strengthened diplomatic ties and collaborative efforts across Africa and beyond. Together, let us forge a path toward mutual prosperity, underlining the values he championed during his dedicated service.

Sincerely,

Dr Brain Reuben

Executive Chair,

The Sixteenth council

United Kingdom

