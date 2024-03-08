A former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Maame Afia Akoto has explained why people are linking the death of Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah to food poisoning.

According to her, the deceased and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi ate salad in the Northern Regional capital Tamale which was contaminated.

She said Chairman Wontumi complained of severe stomach aches after they had eaten the contaminated salad and it was confirmed it was food poisoning but Dr. Kumah was very fine.

Afia Akoto said the incident happened in 2023 thus cannot be link to his death.

She wondered why people would think Dr. Kumah was poisoned when it is a fact that he had been sick for some time.

“John Kumah went to Tamale with Wontumi, and they went to eat, and they had food poisoning from a salad because I think it was not treated well. That’s the issue, and that happened around last year. Wontumi was the one who suffered the stomach upset, and we all know John had not been well for some time, so why do you think he was poisoned?” she quizzed in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

