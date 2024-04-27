John Dramani Mahama on Friday, April 26, 2024, presided over the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Jakpa palace in Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region, for the Kings of Gonjas.

At a brief ceremony in Jakpa, alongside the King of the Gonja kingdom, Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale, Mr. Mahama said “Money is not a problem,” indicating that the contractor has already been paid and that the palace will be completed by October.

He also mentioned that, based on history, the Gonjas migrated from Mande, and therefore, the palace will reflect the Mande style.

Additionally, he said the new palace would serve as the property of the Kings of Gonjas forever.

Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, speaking in Gonja after the sod-cutting ceremony, thanked Mr Mahama for his efforts and prayed for his good health and success at all times.

Some supporters of the NDC expressed their joy at the construction site.