A young Ghanaian man, Seidu Rafiwu, has commenced his longest walking marathon, or walk-a-thon in Techiman.

His ambitious goal is to trek from Techiman to Accra, with a scheduled stop in Kumasi before midnight.

Meanwhile, Rafiwu’s journey, covering a distance of approximately 400 kilometres, aims to raise awareness for a cause yet unspecified.

Accompanying him on his journey is an ambulance, ensuring prompt medical assistance in case of any emergencies. Rafiwu’s determination and endurance are commendable as he embarks on this challenging trek across the country.

