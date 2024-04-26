Beloved mother of veteran actor Fred Amugi joyously celebrated the centenary of her birth on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

As part of plans to commemorate her 100th birthday, Fred Amugi, along with representatives from Flora tissue, a brand for which he serves as an Ambassador, organised a heartwarming surprise visit.

During the visit, Mrs. Amugi was showered with multiple gifts and treated to a special serenade in her honor.

She expressed gratitude to her son and heartfelt appreciation to her visitors.

According to her, the secret of her longevity is her son and Jesus, whom she said have been her backbone.

“I have Jesus and my son, and I am steadily laying beside them, I will not give up on them” she remarked amid smiles.

