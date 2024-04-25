Budding singer, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah didn’t hold back in responding to comments made by her colleague, Trigmatic, regarding her singing abilities.

The altercation began when a platform labeled Joyce as a singer, prompting Trigmatic to comment that she does not deserve the title.

Joyce swiftly responded, describing Trigmatic’s comments as “silly” and labeling his career as “dead.”

She further took the issue to her social media platforms, where she recorded a video targeted at Trigmatic, expressing her frustration at the disrespect of her brand.

Using strong words, Joyce challenged Trigmatic to research her track record in the music industry, which she said dates back to over a decade ago.

She defended that she began her music career as a backing vocalist at Hush Hush studios, alongside Akwaboah, where she said she garnered enough experience and polished her singing prowess.

The budding singer advised Trigmatic to redirect his energy towards revitalizing his own career, since his influence in the industry is no longer felt.

SEE ALSO

Watch video below: