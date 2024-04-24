Media personality Serwaa Amihere has finally spoken out since an intimate video of her went viral on social media, showing her in bed with a man identified as Henry Fitz.

Speculations surrounding the video suggested it was shot in 2019, before Fitz got married.

However, some claim Serwaa attended Mr Fitz’s wedding as a guest and later engaged in an affair with him, sparking condemnation and trolling from many due to her standing in society.

In a statement shared on her X account on the evening of Wednesday, April 24, 2024, Serwaa apologized for the embarrassment the incident has caused her family, employers, loved ones, and the businesses and brands she represents.

Confirming that the video was taken five years ago, Serwaa expressed regret for underestimating the extent of her influence at the time.

She stated, “I considerably underestimated the extent of my influence, my potential, what I would become, and what I would come to represent to this society.”

According to her, the video surfaced “after five months of threats and extortion, along with efforts by the police to bring the extortionists to book.”

Despite the ordeal, Serwaa mentioned that she has learned valuable lessons from the unfortunate episode. “In all, I have learned deeply useful lessons for the future,” she noted.

While there were calls for her suspension or dismissal from her employers, EIB Network, the company, stated that it is conducting an independent investigation and will publish its findings.

It also acknowledged that the police are investigating the matter and have arrested some individuals in connection with the case.

Below is Serwaa’s full statement:

MORE: