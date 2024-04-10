Artiste manager and pundit, Mr Logic, has strongly criticized Henry Fitz for his alleged involvement in the unauthorized dissemination of intimate content involving TV presenter Serwaa Amihere.

Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Mr Logic, real name, Emmanuel Barnes expressed his disdain for Henry Fitz’s actions, labelling him a “disgrace to manhood” and questioning the motivations behind his behaviour.

According to Mr Logic, Henry Fitz’s actions not only violate Serwaa Amihere’s privacy but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes about women and relationships.

He emphasized that individuals have the right to privacy and dignity, regardless of their profession or public status.

Meanwhile, Mr Logic also urged fellow men to speak out against such behaviour and uphold the integrity of women in society.

