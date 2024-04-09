Henry Fitz has broken his silence after being accused of blackmail by broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, stating his innocence and issuing a stern warning following their bedroom video leakage.

In his lengthy statement on Snapchat, Mr Fitz vehemently has denied the accusations levelled against him, asserting that he will not allow his reputation to be tarnished without a fight.

He further expressed determination to defend himself against the allegations and threatened repercussions for those involved in attempting to bring him down.

Nonetheless, Mr Fitz warned Serwaa Amihere and others involved that he will not hesitate to take drastic measures to protect himself and his loved ones.

Meanwhile, he accused another prominent figure, of being involved in the situation and threatened to also reveal damning information about her if necessary.

The recent dispute between Henry Fitz and Serwaa Amihere arose from allegations of blackmail levelled against Fitz by Amihere.

The police say the three persons have conspired to commit the crimes of non-consensual publication of Serwaa’s intimate images, as well as cyberbullying her.

The two other accused persons have been identified as Edem Saviour Ketti, a filmmaker and Candylove Kwakyewaa Ababio, a trader.

Per the suit, they are accused of acting together to initially coerce her to pay some money to prevent them from publishing her nude video which featured the third accused, Henry Fitz.

