The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasized the pivotal role of digitization in transforming and streamlining various sectors of the country, including the judiciary.

Speaking at the launch of LEADing Justice, a strategic framework document outlining the Chief Justice’s vision for the judiciary and judicial service, Vice President Bawumia highlighted the substantial savings and efficiency gains achieved through digitization initiatives.

Dr. Bawumia cited notable examples of cost savings and improved efficiency achieved through digitization.

He noted that digitization efforts led to significant savings for institutions such as the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), which eliminated 29,000 ghost pensioners, resulting in savings of GHC480 million.

Additionally, the National Service Secretariat eliminated 44,000 ghost workers, saving over GHC356 million for the country.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the integration of digitization into the Chief Justice’s vision, Vice President Bawumia commended the strides made by Ghana in this regard.

He praised the new focus, dynamism, and energy brought to the judiciary by the Chief Justice since assuming office.

Highlighting the transformative impact of digitization on combating corruption, Dr. Bawumia underscored the success in eliminating ghost workers through biometric verification using Ghana Cards.

He emphasized that digitization not only enhances efficiency but also strengthens accountability and transparency within institutions.

Acknowledging the importance of infrastructure development and human resource capacity-building in advancing justice delivery, Vice President Bawumia reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the judiciary.

He pledged continued investment in court infrastructure, residential accommodation for judges and magistrates, and the general re-tooling of human resources to enhance justice delivery nationwide.

The launch of LEADing Justice was hailed as a significant milestone by Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, who lauded the Chief Justice’s innovative approach to justice delivery.

Similarly, Mr. Yaw Acheampong Boafo, President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), expressed confidence in the Chief Justice’s leadership abilities and vision for transformative change in the judiciary.

The event underscored the commitment of Ghana’s leadership to modernizing and strengthening the judicial system through digitization and innovative strategies, ultimately aiming to enhance access to justice and uphold the rule of law for all citizens.

