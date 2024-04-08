A Ghanaian driver who has won the hearts of many social media users after he returned phones, Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph left in his car has finally found his voice days after the incident.

Frederick Fiifi Aikins, an Uber driver said he has been in the business for the past three years to complement his painting job.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Frederick recounted on that fateful day, April 3, 2024, he had gone to pick up his car from the workshop and was on a test drive.

“I had a problem with the engine and after I went to pick it up from the shop, I decided to work for a while just so I could make money to feed because I had nothing on me.

“I picked two passengers and Anita was the third I picked from Danquah Circle opposite Koala to Labadi Beach Hotel,” he narrated.

Frederick said he was having a bad day, hence he couldn’t even recognise Miss Joseph.

“As usual of me, I asked how she was doing and focused on my driving because I was just concerned about how to get to the destination and earn money to buy fuel,” Fiifi added.

The driver admitted he could have sold the phones to cater for his needs and settle some debts he owes, but had a re-think due to his upbringing.

“My Christian teachings and values frown on that and as a Sunday school teacher of Christ Apostolic Church, I needed to know and do better. I did not allow my struggles and troubles to get in the way of this kind gesture, and I’m happy I returned the phones,” he added.

Advising fellow drivers, Frederick emphasised the need for people to focus on their integrity and the long term benefits of kindness than immediate satisfaction.

Listen to Frederick in the video attached above:

