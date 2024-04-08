Over the past seven days thus Monday, April 1, 2024, to Sunday, April 7, a significant part of Sunyani, the capital of the Bono Region, became a ghost town as the traditional burial (Doteyie) was held to bid farewell to the late Sunyanimanhene, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

Attention was entirely shifted from all socio-economic activities in Sunyani as hundreds of people from far and near converged on the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace, off the Sunyani-Atronie road, to pay their last respects to the late chief.

The elaborate traditional burial ceremony, which began last Monday and culminated on Saturday, brought socio-economic activities in Sunyani, including the central business district, to a standstill.

Vice President’s tribute

On Saturday, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accompanied by his wife Samira Bawumia, led a government delegation to mourn with the Boahen Korkor Royal Family and the Sunyani Traditional Council.

The Vice President, also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate for the December general election, was joined by the party’s National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, and Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

Other dignitaries included Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, Bono Regional Minister Justina Owusu-Banahene, and a member of the NPP campaign team, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Traditional ceremonies

Tradition was at its best as chiefs and mourners, clad in black and red attire, lined up on the town’s principal street amid the firing of muskets, drumming, and cultural displays.

A group of women, adorned with marks on their bodies made from red earth mixed with charcoal, moved rhythmically through the town, tapping sticks on the ground amid singing.

Traditional executioners, their faces painted with blended charcoal, occasionally surged towards the milling crowd as children ran for cover.

Profile of Late Nana Asor Nkrawiri II

Nana Asor Nkrawiri II, known in private life as Christian Osei Kwakye, was a family man married to Martha Adjei Nyarko and Janet Abena Mansah, with nine children.

Enstooled as the Chief of Sunyani on Monday, March 17, 1980, he succeeded Nana Kwaku Yeboah, and the Sunyani stool was elevated to a paramountcy in 1989.

His reign of 44 years brought peace, progress, unity, freedom, and development to his people. During his administration, landmarks such as the Regional Hospital (now a teaching hospital) and Nana Bosoma Market were established.

Legacy and contributions

He played a crucial role in environmental issues, improving sanitation within Sunyani, making it the cleanest city in Ghana. Additionally, he ventured into business, transportation, farming, and contributed significantly to education and sports in the region.

The late Nana Asor Nkrawiri’s legacy extends beyond his reign as a traditional ruler; he remains a symbol of progress, development, and unity in Sunyani.

ALSO READ: