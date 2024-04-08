The scare of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) being an Akan party and the attempt to nationalise it, is at a crossroads, hence picking a running mate from the region at this time will be a mistake rather than a fortune.

The show of power, division, and rejection by some key and traditionally core elephant family is grave.

Ashanti region remains the powerhouse of the NPP, but the litmus test for the first time denying the region of a presidential representative will either show the organic and spontaneous support or otherwise.

Seriously, one of the key benefits of a stable political party is the nationalisation of it and a solid representation of region, language, religion and identifiable groups.

One of the boldest decisions the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken in recent political history after Jerry John Rawlings was to further consolidate its geographical representation by virtually taking Volta influence.

NDC owns Volta Region and Volta region owns NDC but denying the owners and the Florida of a presidential rep has appreciated some members from the other regions.

In fact, as an ardent covert of Rawlings (though I disagreed with his position on a number of issues) I totally, was not in agreement with NDC taking their running mate outside the region.

I believe that there are some fantastic and cooked-ready young men like Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor Emmanuel Kwasi Nedzrah, George Loh and others.

Surprisingly, the NDC has sustained the move of deviating from picking a running from their stronghold region, yet their numbers keep appreciating after the last two elections where the party suffered apathy not because of the running mate but felt was not treated well as “their “ party in power.

For the past 24 years, the NDC has not had a presidential rep from the Volta region but it’s doing well as a party in opposition.

Who ever thought the NDC could be this strong without the Rawlings’ factor and the Volta region?

To me, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has a taunting task of proving himself as worthy of a leader. In the same manner his boss (Akufo Addo) insisted againt all odds, when he (Bawumia) “wasn’t part of the anointed NPP” that he Bawumia became his running mate. He went through.

This time, it will be a mistake for Dr Bawumia to pick someone from the Ashanti Region, for a want of a better expression, the NPP is so boisterous with a failed -Wontumi leadership who has failed to bring peace and cohesion into the party but rather employs divide and rule tactics.

For the first time in the history of the so called Dankwa-Busia-Dombo tradition, a northerner believed to be from Dombo rep has taken the reins of NPP.

Let me say it, clearly, for the first time, the unanimous and thunderous support for Bawumia was unimaginable and not even Albert Adu Buahene or even JA Kuffour got this privilege.

For me, the NPP wanted to soften the NDC’s John Mahama’s sharp teeth over the years, of which the NPP had become an Akan Party” not national in nature and will not allow a non Akan to lead the party birthed his massive support.

This, no doubt, had affected the NPP in getting an appreciable number from the non-Akan regions.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia must know that all eyes are watching, and he has no option than to perform and deliver to show the essence of a regional and cultural mix in the governance structure of Ghana.

He must stop “the yesir! Master” and take his destiny into his own hands.

Names such as Dr. Opoku Prempeh, Frema Opare, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Dr Yaw Adutwum and others have come out. These are great guys except Frema Opare.

She has nothing, to me as a leader who can help lead a nation, no charisma, no command of the people, and she has just outlived the politics of Ghana, for me, she hasn’t proven to be a strong person in the hitherto strong office as Chief of Staff.

But she is a nice person from afar though but that is not good enough for that serious position.

NAPO is a great guy, but this time of political mood not for him, he will overcrowd Bawumia and may not be able to win flooring voters for Bawumia.

He has hit the best character for that office but certainly not as Ghanaian as we are. He speaks his mind like Adu Buahene and Akufo-Addo and JJ, though bold, but I think he doesn’t have the chemistry to win-back disgruntled for the NPP.

Dr. Adu Twum for me is no, no, not because he cannot perform, his understanding of issues are so deep and strict to a point that people think he-lives -out -of -Ghana standard.

If we want to be strict discipline, law-abiding and no free political gifts, then he comes handy. And Ghana politics is not like that.

Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu best of all of them, a walking encyclopedia, a smart and intelligent politician, but he rather must be a chief of staff and a special presidential advisor.

If Bawumia picks him, Bawumia will feel inferior and that might breed confusion like Dr Akaa and Rawlings. Osei Kyei Mensah to me would have been a fine flagbearer.

Having said all these, Bawumia should de-Ashantilize the NPP. Ashanti Region will still support NPP but can make unrolls into other no-go areas.

Pick a running mate from Bono Region, Eastern Region, Western Region, but not the Volta Region Central or Greater Accra Region.

Picking a running mate from Accra or Central will not change the dynamics of the region.

Greater Accra is a battlefield and anyone can win.

Dr. Bawumia must own NPP, must own voters and present himself better to Ghanaians and reorient them, he may be able to surprise JDM, but it’s also not easy to break the 8 before the very eyes of John Mahama who continuous to enjoy love from his party.

My opinion though.

The author is the parliamentary correspondent for the Adom Brands of The Multimedia Group Limited.