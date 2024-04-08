Nollywood actress, Adejumoke Aderounmu, popularly known for her role as Esther in Jenifa’s Diary, is dead.

Per information gathered, the 37-year-old actress died in the early hours of Sunday, April 7, 2024.

The cause of her death is yet to be made public.

The news of her demise was announced by her cousin who revealed their hearts are broken.

Adejumoke gained recognition in 2016 for her leading role as Esther (small but mighty) in the comedy TV series, Jenifa’s Diary.

She has over 10 movies (English/ Yoruba) to her credit as an actress.

She further worked as an on-air personality and as a film producer