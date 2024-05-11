Police in Obuasi have arrested three persons allegedly who camped three teenage Junior High School (JHS) girls for weeks.

According to reports, the suspects were engaged in orgy with them.

The students, according to a Police report, were reported missing on April 24, 2024.

On May 8, 2024, the mother of one of the girls informed the Police that she had been hinted that her daughter and two other girls were living with some men in a room at Bossman, a suburb of Obuasi.

Based on the information, Police stormed the house and arrested suspects.

They are: David Opoku, 23, Klinsman Osei, 25 and Eric Boateng 32.

Mynewsgh reported that, when the Police got to the room, the suspects together with the girls were naked on a bed.

One of the girls, however, managed to escape.

Upon interrogation, the suspects claim the teenagers are their girlfriends, and they have been staying together for the past two weeks.

The girls have been issued medical report forms for treatment pending investigations.

Meanwhile, the suspects will be arranged before court next week.

