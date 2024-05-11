The Over Lord of the Dagbon Kingdom Ya Na Abukari II has assured the National Security the people of Dagbon will continue to play their role as citizens in the ‘See Something Say Something’ campaign launched to help keep Ghana safe from terror attacks.

He said he and his subjects embraced the campaign when it was launched and have since handed over some suspicious characters to the security services for investigation.

The Overlord said this when a team from the National Security paid a courtesy call on him as part of their tour of the Northern Region.

He said that he engaged all his chiefs on the matter, noting “I told them that when they see strangers in their communities and they look suspicious they should let me know or you inform the DCE,” the Overlord said.

“I and my subjects have embraced the campaign since the day the President talked about it. We suspected some bad people and reported them to security. They are currently under investigation,” he said.

Ndan Ya Na said it was encouraging that the National Security was reinforcing the campaign by visiting the various regions. “It’s important the way you are educating the people.”

Ya Na Abukari II encouraged the people of Dagbon to continue to show interest and vigilance in their communities to ensure their communities are safe.

“I am re-echoing my voice and urging the youth, my chiefs and the entire Dagbon to be vigilant. It is because of us that the government is undertaking this campaign and there is a saying that when someone is helping you wash your back, you also wash your front, so that you can have a good bath,” he said.

The Northern Region is the 11th region the National Security team has visited as it steps up its campaign against terrorism.

The tour took the team to some selected schools in the area where they engaged the students.

The team lead at the National Security, Akosua Dankwa Ntim Sekyere said the campaign became necessary because of the happenings in the sub-region.

She said the strategy has been revised to include citizens because these strangers live in communities when they arrive.

The team lead said if people in these communities can pick signals of these suspicious people and report them for early arrest, it will help sustain the country’s current peace.

“The whole idea is to go to all 16 administrative regions in Ghana to ensure that we sensitise citizens and also make them appreciate the need to be security conscious at all times and be able to pick suspicious activities early and report early to help maintain our peace,” she said.

The team also visited the Zabzugu and Yendi assemblies before meeting with students of the Yendi Senior High School and the Zabzugu SHS.

