As Africa seeks to improve its supply of and access to refined petroleum products, a midstream and downstream-focused panel will explore investment opportunities in the sector at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) (www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com) forum, kicking off next week in Paris.

The session will uncover dynamic business, trade and partnership opportunities for pipeline projects across the continent, as well as crude oil storage facilities, fuel product tanks, oil refining and gas processing capacity and distribution infrastructure. In emphasizing the pivotal role these projects play in advancing Africa’s energy sector – by unlocking lucrative export revenue and delivering fuel to energy-hungry markets – the discussion will provide a roadmap to ensuring energy security and stability of assets, while minimizing environmental impact.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors, and policymakers. For more information, please visit https://apo-opa.co/3wvcNUm.

Several massive infrastructure projects are underway across the continent, where midstream and downstream projects comprise more than half of the total oil and gas projects set to be deployed between now and 2028. In West Africa, Nigeria is developing the $3.5-billion Brass Methanol Plant to produce methanol, urea and ammonia, as well as completing the Train 7 Expansion Project at the Nigeria LNG plant, fueling LNG exports to the region. The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline is also underway, delivering Nigerian gas across 11 African countries to Morocco, and then onto Europe.

In East Africa, EACOP is set to transport oil from Uganda’s Tilenga and Kingfisher fields to Tanzania’s Port of Tanga for global export. The Uganda National Oil Company is also seeking partners for its Buloba oil storage project, which will be used as a strategic national fuel reserve unit and to facilitate exports. Meanwhile, billion-dollar integrated gas developments are unfolding across the continent – including three LNG facilities in Mozambique, Congo LNG, Tanzania LNG and more – boosting Africa’s gas liquefaction capacity and involving extensive pipeline infrastructure for processing and export.

