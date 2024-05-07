A grand dinner was held in honour of Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II as he celebrated his 74th birthday on May 6.

Dignitaries, members of royal families, and esteemed guests gathered at the Jubilee Hall to celebrate the King.

Videos from the event captured the Asantehene and Lady Julia Osei Tutu taking center stage on the dance floor.

Entertained by the renowned Ghanaian high-life musician, Amakye Dede, they showcased their graceful moves, drawing admiration from the crowd.

In a display of affection, the Asantehene tenderly held his wife’s hand and waist as they swayed to the music, sharing hugs and intimate moments amidst the jubilant atmosphere.

The guests joined in singing and dancing, expressing their reverence for the royal couple.

It was a joyous occasion filled with celebration and homage to Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, a beloved figure among his people.

