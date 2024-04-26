Hundreds of well-wishers and residents in the Ashanti region have joined Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a Thanksgiving Service to mark his 25th anniversary as king.

The non-denominational ceremony was held at the Manhyia Palace on Friday to share in the Asantehene’s joy.

Traditional rulers and clergy from various parts of the Ashanti region were also present.

It was a moment of praise and thanksgiving to show appreciation to God and ancestry for His guidance and protection through the king’s reign.

Born Barima Kwaku Duah, the Ashantehene was sworn in on April 26, 1999, exactly 25 years ago today.

He became the 16th occupant of this revered symbol of Ashanti unity and tradition.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving, Otumfuo held a week-long durbar, including a royal feast for all the queen mothers of the land.

May 6 will be the 75th birthday of the King with the silver jubilee to be climaxed on May 12 with a grand durbar at the Manhyia Palace.

