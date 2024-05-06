Several people have reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries after a school bus ran into a tree at Nobewam on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The accident on Saturday afternoon.

It involved the bus of Bethel Assembly of God Montessori School with registration number G V80-17 which was travelling towards Juaso.

Mynewgh reported that, upon reaching the outskirts of Nobewam, the driver, Emmanuel Sarpong is said to have overtaken vehicles ahead of him.

After he sighted an oncoming vehicle from the opposite direction, he attempted to swerve to avoid a collision, but failed brake and ran into a tree.

Mr Sarpong who also sustained injuries together with some of the occupants were rushed to the Nobewam SDA Clinic for treatment.

