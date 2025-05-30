One dead, 9 rescued in accident on Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway

One person has been confirmed dead, and nine others rescued following a fatal collision on the Cape Coast–Takoradi highway.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the accident occurred on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at the Elmina checkpoint. The crash involved a Toyota Hiace with registration GR 1464-18 and a Zonda truck with registration GN 4197-21.

Firefighters from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Station, led by ACFO II Merinder Mary Attiga-Mensah, promptly responded to a distress call at 3:25 p.m.

The team quickly secured the accident scene, controlled traffic, and requested additional support from the Regional Headquarters Rescue Team.

Nine victims trapped in the vehicles were rescued and safely handed over to the National Ambulance Service for treatment at UCC.

The driver of the Toyota Hiace escaped with minor injuries, but sadly, one passenger was retrieved unresponsive and taken to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Preliminary investigations have established that wrongful overtaking by the Toyota Hiace driver caused the accident.

The Toyota Hiace sustained severe damage, while the Zonda truck was partially affected.

Source: Adomonline.com