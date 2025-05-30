Gospel singer Afia Ayiwah finally releases latest single ‘Testify’

Media Excel Productions artiste Afia Ayiwah has gifted her fans and music lovers with a beautiful new single titled “TESTIFY,” her latest release.

The highly anticipated track showcases Ayiwah’s powerful vocals and unwavering faith, encouraging listeners to share their testimonies of hope and redemption.

Afia Ayiwah, known for her soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, has been a prominent figure in the gospel music scene for several years. With a unique ability to connect with her audience, her songs often celebrate personal experiences of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of God’s love.

“TESTIFY” continues this mission, inviting listeners to reflect on their journeys and celebrate their victories, no matter how big or small.

The single is produced by renowned Ghanaian producer Kaywa, known for his work with various gospel and contemporary Christian artistes.

With a blend of traditional gospel sounds and modern musical elements, “TESTIFY” offers an uplifting anthem that resonates with both longtime fans and new listeners.

The song features a rich arrangement, including powerful backing vocals and instrumentation that enhance Ayiwah’s passionate delivery.

The release of “TESTIFY” comes at a pivotal time as many seek solace and encouragement amidst life’s challenges. Ayiwah’s heartfelt message is one of unity and hope, reminding listeners that faith is a journey meant to be shared within the community.

“TESTIFY” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Boomplay, Apple Music, and YouTube.