Juaboso police arrest suspected armed robber at mining site

One suspect, identified as 19-year-old Maxwell Awuni, was apprehended, while the others managed to escape and remain at large.

Following his arrest, Awuni led police to his residence in Sefwi Proso, where a cache of weapons and other items concealed in a sack were discovered.

The items retrieved included:

One Adler/Alpha pump-action gun

Three single-barrel guns

One locally manufactured pistol

Twenty-two live BB cartridges

Two live 9mm cartridges (contained in a black mini hand pouch)

Two face masks

One cutlass

One hand glove

During interrogation, Awuni confessed that around 8:00 a.m. on the day of his arrest, he and his accomplices attacked the mining site and robbed a victim of gold concentrate, locally known as “black.” He further revealed that they had planned another robbery at a nearby site.

Maxwell Awuni is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.