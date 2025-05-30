Juaboso police arrest suspected armed robber at mining site

The Juaboso District Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber during a swift operation at a mining site near Sefwi Kofi Krom, close to Sefwi Proso in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.
The arrest was carried out by the Formed Police Unit (FPU) led by Inspector Ernest Adjetey, who were on patrol in a service vehicle with registration number GP 644.
The team responded to a distress call reporting an ongoing robbery at the mining site. Upon arrival, officers spotted five young men hiding in a nearby plantain plantation. The suspects attempted to flee, but with the assistance of the complainant, the police gave chase.
One suspect, identified as 19-year-old Maxwell Awuni, was apprehended, while the others managed to escape and remain at large.
Following his arrest, Awuni led police to his residence in Sefwi Proso, where a cache of weapons and other items concealed in a sack were discovered.
The items retrieved included:
One Adler/Alpha pump-action gun
Three single-barrel guns
One locally manufactured pistol
Twenty-two live BB cartridges
Two live 9mm cartridges (contained in a black mini hand pouch)
Two face masks
One cutlass
One hand glove
During interrogation, Awuni confessed that around 8:00 a.m. on the day of his arrest, he and his accomplices attacked the mining site and robbed a victim of gold concentrate, locally known as “black.” He further revealed that they had planned another robbery at a nearby site.
Maxwell Awuni is currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects.