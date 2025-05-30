Annoh Dompreh claims Wontumi is on hunger strike amidst EOCO detention

Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyire, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has alleged that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has embarked on a hunger strike in protest over his detention conditions.

According to Mr Dompreh, Wontumi’s refusal to eat is a desperate act in response to what he described as “shocking” treatment by officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

His remarks follow a protest on Thursday by the Minority caucus and some NPP supporters at the EOCO headquarters, demanding a review of Wontumi’s bail conditions and his immediate release after spending more than 48 hours in custody.

The group criticised the GH₵50 million bail sum as excessive and insisted they would remain at the EOCO premises until Wontumi was released. They, however, dispersed after about three hours.

Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Dompreh expressed outrage at the bail conditions and accused EOCO of denying access to Wontumi’s legal counsel.

“Considering the bail conditions and the conduct of the EOCO officials—especially their refusal to grant us access—it is shocking. Even in a murder case, the suspect’s legal counsel is allowed access,” he said.

He described the treatment as an orchestrated attempt to persecute Chairman Wontumi, adding that it undermines the principles of justice and fairness.

“The truth of the matter is that he has refused to eat and is therefore on a hunger strike. No one is communicating with us officially,” Mr Dompreh said.

Despite the lack of official updates, he confirmed that Chairman Wontumi has been taken to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) Clinic for medical attention.

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh

